Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) President & CEO August J. Troendle Sold $25.9 million of Shares

President & CEO of Medpace Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) August J. Troendle (insider trades) sold 185,219 shares of MEDP on 01/07/2021 at an average price of $140.06 a share. The total sale was $25.9 million.

Medpace Holdings Inc is a clinical contract research organisation. It is engaged in providing scientifically-driven clinical research-based drug and medical device development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings Inc has a market cap of $5.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $141.760000 with a P/E ratio of 43.36 and P/S ratio of 5.98.

President & CEO, 10% Owner August J. Troendle sold 185,219 shares of MEDP stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $140.06. The price of the stock has increased by 1.21% since.

President & CEO, 10% Owner August J. Troendle sold 10,127 shares of MEDP stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $140.01. The price of the stock has increased by 1.25% since.

President & CEO, 10% Owner August J. Troendle sold 19,930 shares of MEDP stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $140.01. The price of the stock has increased by 1.25% since.

President & CEO, 10% Owner August J. Troendle sold 8,750 shares of MEDP stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $140.04. The price of the stock has increased by 1.23% since.

President & CEO, 10% Owner August J. Troendle sold 33,260 shares of MEDP stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $140.01. The price of the stock has increased by 1.25% since.

CFO & COO, Lab Operations Jesse J Geiger sold 4,200 shares of MEDP stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $142. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.17% since.

