Kforce Inc (KFRC) CEO David L Dunkel Sold $2.3 million of Shares

January 08, 2021 | About: KFRC -1.43%

CEO of Kforce Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David L Dunkel (insider trades) sold 51,661 shares of KFRC on 01/07/2021 at an average price of $44.19 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Kforce Inc is a staffing solutions provider. It specializes in proving professional and technical staffing services to varied markets. Kforce Inc has a market cap of $968.920 million; its shares were traded at around $44.130000 with a P/E ratio of 18.38 and P/S ratio of 0.68. The dividend yield of Kforce Inc stocks is 1.81%. Kforce Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Kforce Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO David L Dunkel sold 51,661 shares of KFRC stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $44.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP Finance & Accounting Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of KFRC stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $44.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.23% since.
  • Chief Corporate Dev. Officer Michael R Blackman sold 11,518 shares of KFRC stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $42.26. The price of the stock has increased by 4.42% since.
  • President Joseph J Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of KFRC stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $42.27. The price of the stock has increased by 4.4% since.

For the complete insider trading history of KFRC, click here

.

