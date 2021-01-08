Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $2.2 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 19,000 shares of MRNA on 01/07/2021 at an average price of $115.72 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $44.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $112.750000 with and P/S ratio of 176.18. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $115.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.57% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $109.36. The price of the stock has increased by 3.1% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $110.55. The price of the stock has increased by 1.99% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $118.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.67% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $116.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $107.15. The price of the stock has increased by 5.23% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $109.33. The price of the stock has increased by 3.13% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $107.15. The price of the stock has increased by 5.23% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of MRNA stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $116.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.03% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $124.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.42% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRNA, click here