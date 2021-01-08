  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2020 Earnings Release Date

January 08, 2021 | About: NAS:CIVB +0.43%

PR Newswire

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2021

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") announced today that it will issue its year end 2020 financial results prior to market open on Friday, February 5, 2021.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call and webcast at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 5, 2021 to discuss its financial results. Analysts may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call, Replay and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, February 5, 2021
Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Telephone Access: (855) 238-2712; ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. 2020 earnings call.

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the Webcasts and Presentations page in the Company's website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About Civista Bancshares, Inc.:
Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.8 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Civista's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/civista-bancshares-inc-announces-2020-earnings-release-date-301203499.html

SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.


