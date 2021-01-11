  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Joy Hu
Joy Hu
Golub Capital's CEO Ups Personal Stake in Company

Investors may want to take note

January 11, 2021 | About: GBDC -0.03%

According to GuruFocus' Insider Data, the CEO of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) bought shares of his own company this past week, indicating that the stock could have an optimistic outlook.

CEO David Golub bought 3,873 shares during the past week at the average price of $14.08.

Golub Capital BDC is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one-stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. It also invests in second lien and subordinated loans, warrants and minority equity securities in middle-market companies.

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion. Its shares traded at $14.31 with a price-earnings ratio of 38.89 as of Jan. 8.

Net investment income during the three months ended Sept. 30 was $39.31 million.

Golub bought 2,000 shares on Dec. 24 at a price of $13.93; 4,000 shares on Dec. 29 at a price of $13.87; 4,000 shares on Dec. 31 at a price of $13.99; 1,873 shares on Jan. 5 at a price of $14.06; and 2,000 shares on Jan. 6 at a price of $14.1. The price of the stock has increased by 1.49% since then.

Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares on Dec. 24 at a price of $13.93; 4,000 shares on Dec. 29 at a price of $13.87; 4,000 shares on Dec. 31 at a price of $13.99; 1,873 shares on Jan. 5 at a price of $14.06; and 2,000 shares on Jan. 6 at a price of $14.1. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 1.49%.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.


