Capital Plus Financial Partners with Blueacorn to Expedite PPP Loan Relief to Small Businesses

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: CRSS) ("Crossroads" or the "Company"), a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development, through its wholly owned subsidiary Capital Plus Financial ("CPF"), today announced that it is continuing to address potential barriers to accessing capital for minority and underserved communities by partnering with Blueacorn to provide a simple and efficient platform for small businesses across the country to apply for first and second draw Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans via the Small Business Administration ("SBA").

In the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Non-Profits, and Venues Act, Congress set aside $15 billion across first and second draw PPP loans for lending by community financial institutions like CPF. Separately, the SBA has set aside $15 billion and $25 billion, respectively, for first and second draw PPP loans for borrowers with a maximum of 10 employees or for loans less than $250,000 to borrowers in low-or-moderate income neighborhoods.

Eligibility for a second draw loan requires borrowers to have exhausted the remainder of their first draw loans, have no more than 300 employees, and demonstrate at least a 25% reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020. For most borrowers, the maximum loan amount of a second draw loan is 2.5x average monthly 2019 or 2020 payroll costs up to $2 million.

To ensure increased access to PPP funds for minority, underserved, veteran, and women-owned business concerns, the SBA is accepting applications only from community financial institutions for at least the first two (2) days following the reopening of the loan portal on January 11, 2021. In collaboration with FinTech platform Blueacorn, CPF has developed an easy-to-use application wizard that automatically completes and submits all necessary documentation directly to the lender. Prospective applicants can access the loan portal at https://blueacorn.co/.

"We are proud to be working alongside Blueacorn to make sure that struggling businesses receive the capital they need as quickly as possible," said Crossroads CEO Eric Donnelly. "CDFI's like CPF have seen firsthand the impact that the pandemic has had on minority-owned businesses in low-to-moderate income tracts. Many of these businesses are relying on PPP lending to stay afloat, and CPF stands ready to inject the capital necessary to continue building communities back even stronger."

About Crossroads Systems

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: CRSS) is a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. Crossroads' subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and certified B- Corp, which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed-rate single-family mortgage product.

About Blueacorn

Blueacorn is an online financial platform catering to underserved business communities allowing them to receive and access business funding. Blueacorn provides solutions to business owners who may have gaps or lack financing through their online platform

