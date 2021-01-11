Scaling AI-based Natural Language Apps Made Easy with expert.ai NL API

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai announced today the availability of commercial options for its NL API. Powered by expert.ai technology, which mimics the human ability to understand language and complex textual information, the expert.ai NL API provides advanced linguistic analysis out of the box, so developers and data scientists can reduce development costs and increase productivity while optimizing their natural language processing (NLP) applications.

The introduction of the commercial offering builds upon the previously released freemium model to give users the ability to expand their usage of the expert.ai NL API and scale their apps, either standalone or embedded into an enterprise's existing AI processes, by supporting larger volumes of data.

"Making our technology available to a broader audience via an API opened new opportunities for a wide variety of use cases that require natural language understanding," said Marco Varone, CTO of expert.ai. "We are fully committed to continue supporting free tiers of our AI functionalities while offering commercial options to seamlessly support larger information-intensive projects with the highest level of speed and accuracy that only advanced NL capabilities can offer."

Expert.ai NL API features include linguistic analysis tools, embedded taxonomies for classification, and sentiment analysis. By resolving complexity associated with language, it streamlines the development of apps that rely on and process natural language content and unstructured data (contracts, internal database, news articles, academic papers, customer service emails, insurance policies, medical reports etc.) that typically is either not analyzed because it is inefficient or is analyzed manually which is expensive.

Examples of use cases, that can be easily scaled with the NL API, include:

Categorizing articles based on topics

Improving search indexing and results

Analyzing sentiment in emails

Extracting information, entities, concepts and events from any unstructured text (documents, emails, articles, etc.)

For more information on the expert.ai NL API functionality, please visit https://www.expert.ai/products/nl-api/

For information on pricing, visit https://policies.expert.ai/nlapi/pricing/

Learn and have fun with the expert.ai NL API hackathon!

Expert.ai NL API commercial availability debuts with the first ever "Natural Language & Text Analytics API" hackathon offering the chance to build an artificial intelligence app using the expert.ai NL API – leveraging the unique power of expert.ai's knowledge graph and disambiguation.

There is no entry fee for the hackathon. The submission period runs through February 22, 2021. Winners will be announced on March 15, 2021, with prizes worth a total of $10,000, including: $5,000 for 1st place; $2,500 for second place; $1,000 for 3rd place; and three $500 honorable mention prizes.

"We are very excited to host our first hackathon" said expert.ai Andrea Belli, Head of R&D at expert.ai. "We see the great potential of our NL API in offering a more accessible and easier way to power new AI apps with advanced capabilities unlocking the value of language. We look forward to interacting with all skill levels and teams taking on their unstructured data challenges and identifying new ways to improve their workflows."

More information about the expert.ai NL & Text Analytics API hackathon and the form to fill out to register for the event are available on devpost website.

About expert.ai

Expert.ai is the premier artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its unique hybrid approach to NL combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to transform language-intensive processes into practical knowledge, providing the insight required to improve decision making throughout organizations. By offering a full range of on-premise, private and public cloud offerings, expert.ai augments business operations, accelerates and scales data science capabilities and simplifies AI adoption across a vast range of industries including Insurance, Banking & Finance, Publishing & Media, Defense & Intelligence, Life Science & Pharma, Oil Gas & Energy, and more. The expert.ai brand is owned by Expert System (EXSY:MIL), that has cemented itself at the forefront of natural language solutions, and serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Lloyd's of London, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, Bloomberg BNA, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Dow Jones, Gannett, IMF and EBSCO.

For more information visit www.expert.ai

