Chemed Corp (CHE) president and CEO Kevin J Mcnamara Sold $1.1 million of Shares

president and CEO of Chemed Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin J Mcnamara (insider trades) sold 2,000 shares of CHE on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $549.3 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Chemed Corp through its subsidiaries, provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers and also plumbing and drain cleaning services. Chemed Corp has a market cap of $8.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $543.530000 with a P/E ratio of 32.96 and P/S ratio of 4.33. The dividend yield of Chemed Corp stocks is 0.24%. Chemed Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Chemed Corp the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

president and CEO Kevin J Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of CHE stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $525.5. The price of the stock has increased by 3.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Donald E Saunders sold 510 shares of CHE stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $526.45. The price of the stock has increased by 3.24% since.

vice president and controller Michael D Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of CHE stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $520. The price of the stock has increased by 4.53% since.

