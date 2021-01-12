Honeywell To Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results And Announce 2021 Outlook During Its Investor Conference Call On Friday, January 29

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) will issue its fourth quarter financial results and 2021 outlook before the opening of The New York Stock Exchange on Friday, January 29. The company will also hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST.

To participate on the conference call, please dial (866) 548-4713 (domestic) or (323) 794-2093 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. EST start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for Honeywell's fourth quarter 2020 earnings and 2021 outlook call or provide the conference code HON2021. You can hear a replay of the conference call from 12:30 p.m. EST, January 29, until 12:30 p.m. EST, February 5, by dialing (888) 203-1112 (domestic) or (719) 457-0820 (international). The access code is 1005277.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Media Investor Relations Nina Krauss Mark Bendza (704) 627-6035 (704) 627-6200 [email protected] [email protected]

