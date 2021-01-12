Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, AT&T Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF

Investment company Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, AT&T Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: XOM, VEA,
- Added Positions: JKD, BND, VYM, IJK, VO,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, VUG, VTV, KMB, VB, PDI, MSFT, VCSH, MMM, UNH, D, VNLA, VOE, CAT, VONG, BA, VONV, VTWO,
- Sold Out: T, IYK, NOBL, HYB,
For the details of Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benchmark+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 92,109 shares, 17.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 207,879 shares, 16.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.37%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 197,603 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.49%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 188,399 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.25%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 47,704 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,797 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.702300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD)
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 888.38%. The purchase prices were between $187.18 and $216.81, with an estimated average price of $204.21. The stock is now traded at around $218.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 275,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 188,399 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 303.55%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.940900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,406 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (NOBL)
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $70.5 and $80.65, with an estimated average price of $77.21.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The sale prices were between $144.23 and $173.41, with an estimated average price of $158.83.Sold Out: New America High Income Fund Inc (HYB)
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in New America High Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $8.11 and $8.78, with an estimated average price of $8.46.
