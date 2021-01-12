Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi Sold $835,920 of Shares

CFO of Karuna Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Troy A. Ignelzi (insider trades) sold 8,000 shares of KRTX on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $104.49 a share. The total sale was $835,920.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $2.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $108.400000 . GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Karuna Therapeutics Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of KRTX stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $104.49. The price of the stock has increased by 3.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of KRTX stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $105.11. The price of the stock has increased by 3.13% since.

Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of KRTX stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $92.64. The price of the stock has increased by 17.01% since.

