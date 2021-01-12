SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Cantel Medical Corp.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cantel Medical Corp. ("CMD" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by STERIS plc ("STERIS") (NYSE: STE). Under the terms of the merger agreement, STERIS will acquire CMD in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which CMD shareholders will receive $16.93 in cash and 0.33787 of a STERIS ordinary share for each CMD share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $84.66 based upon STERIS' January 11, 2021 closing price of $200.46.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether CMD's board acted in the best interest of CMD's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the merger consideration adequately compensates CMD's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to CMD's public shareholders. Notably, at least one analyst has set a price target for the company of $100.00, approximately $15.00 above the implied per-share merger consideration.

