B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) Co-CEO Thomas J /adv Kelleher Bought $460,000 of Shares

January 13, 2021 | About: RILY +8.31%

Co-CEO of B. Riley Financial Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas J /adv Kelleher (insider trades) bought 10,000 shares of RILY on 01/13/2021 at an average price of $46 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $460,000.

B. Riley Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company. The reportable operating segments of the company include Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal and Principal Investments. B. Riley Financial Inc has a market cap of $1.19 billion; its shares were traded at around $46.680000 with a P/E ratio of 29.54 and P/S ratio of 1.94. The dividend yield of B. Riley Financial Inc stocks is 2.52%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with B. Riley Financial Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and Co-CEO, 10% Owner Bryant R Riley bought 100,000 shares of RILY stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $46. The price of the stock has increased by 1.48% since.
  • Co-CEO Thomas J /adv Kelleher bought 10,000 shares of RILY stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $46. The price of the stock has increased by 1.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President Kenneth M Young bought 1,600 shares of RILY stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $46. The price of the stock has increased by 1.48% since.
  • Director Randall E Paulson bought 10,000 shares of RILY stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $46. The price of the stock has increased by 1.48% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RILY, click here

.

