Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) President & COO Yvonne Greenstreet Sold $503,125 of Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapeutics based on RNA interference, or RNAi. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for regulating the expression of specific genes. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $19.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $170.930000 with and P/S ratio of 48.64. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Legal Officer Laurie Keating sold 15,699 shares of ALNY stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $159.91. The price of the stock has increased by 6.89% since.

President & COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of ALNY stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $161. The price of the stock has increased by 6.17% since.

Director Steven M Paul sold 15,000 shares of ALNY stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $140. The price of the stock has increased by 22.09% since.

