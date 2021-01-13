Omega Alpha Spac (OMEG) CEO Otello Stampacchia Bought $5 million of Shares

CEO of Omega Alpha Spac (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Otello Stampacchia (insider trades) bought 501,000 shares of OMEG on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $10 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $5 million.

Omega Alpha SPAC has a market cap of $165.320 million; its shares were traded at around $10.690000 with and P/S ratio of 11.28. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Omega Alpha SPAC. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

