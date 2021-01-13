Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) EVP, Chief Product Officer Lee Klarich Sold $1.3 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Product Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lee Klarich (insider trades) sold 3,500 shares of PANW on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $366.91 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc develops and sells network and endpoint cybersecurity solutions to enterprise customers. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a market cap of $35.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $365.800000 with and P/S ratio of 9.87. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Palo Alto Networks Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Product Officer Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of PANW stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $366.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.3% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of PANW stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $347.37. The price of the stock has increased by 5.31% since.

President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of PANW stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $350.22. The price of the stock has increased by 4.45% since.

EVP, Chief Technology Officer Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of PANW stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $349.87. The price of the stock has increased by 4.55% since.

Director Mark D Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of PANW stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $349.94. The price of the stock has increased by 4.53% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PANW, click here