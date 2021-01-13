Victory Capital Reports December 2020 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $147.2 billion on December 31, 2020.
Fourth-Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details
The Company also announced that it will report fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The Company’s management team will host a conference call the following morning, February 11, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Victory Capital’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.vcm.com[/url] before the conference call begins.
To participate in the conference call, please call (877) 823-8673 (domestic) or (647) 689-4067 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.vcm.com[/url]. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay, at the same location, shortly after the call concludes.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $147.2 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.
For more information, please visit [url="]www.vcm.com[/url] or follow us: [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url]
