Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Victory Capital Reports December 2020 Assets Under Management

January 13, 2021 | About: NAS:VCTR +1.99%


Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $147.2 billion on December 31, 2020.



Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Assets Under Management1



(unaudited; in millions)































As of:



By Asset Class



December 31, 2020







November 30, 2020



Fixed Income



$



36,599







$



36,324



Solutions







34,041











32,695



U.S. Mid Cap Equity







26,230











25,106



U.S. Small Cap Equity







18,368











17,341



U.S. Large Cap Equity







14,230











14,070



Global / Non-U.S. Equity







13,982











13,199



Other







257











240



Total Long-Term Assets



$



143,706













$



138,976









Money Market / Short Term Assets







3,534











3,571



Total Assets Under Management



$



147,241







$



142,548



















































By Vehicle























Mutual Funds2



$



112,998







$



109,545



Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3







30,267











29,185



ETFs







3,976











3,818



Total Assets Under Management



$



147,241







$



142,548



















































1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.



2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.



3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.



Fourth-Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details



The Company also announced that it will report fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The Company’s management team will host a conference call the following morning, February 11, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Victory Capital’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.vcm.com[/url] before the conference call begins.





To participate in the conference call, please call (877) 823-8673 (domestic) or (647) 689-4067 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.vcm.com[/url]. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay, at the same location, shortly after the call concludes.



About Victory Capital



Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $147.2 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.



Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.



For more information, please visit [url="]www.vcm.com[/url] or follow us: [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005814/en/


