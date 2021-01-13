  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

Rugby Grants Incentive Stock Options

January 13, 2021 | About: TSXV:RUG +0%

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Limited (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) reports that it has, subject to exchange approval, granted an aggregate 4,620,000 stock options to 6 directors and 3 officers with an exercise price of $0.10. All options granted are subject to vesting provisions and have a 5 year term.

For additional information you are invited to visit the Rugby Mining Limited website at www.rugbymining.com

RUGBY MINING LIMITED
Bryce Roxburgh
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Rob Grey, VP Corporate Communications
Tel: 604.688.4941 Fax: 604.687.3141
Toll-free: 1.855.688.4941		Suite 810, 789 West Pender St.
Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1H2
[email protected]

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE


056e25f2-9e77-453a-b92b-fa63dc29228c

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)