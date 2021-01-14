  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
EXFO Announces Election of Directors

January 14, 2021 | About: NAS:EXFO +2.67% TSX:EXF +5.61%

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 14, 2021

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) announced today that the six nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the company at a shareholder meeting held on January 13, 2021 in Quebec, Canada.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the meeting are set out below:


% for

% withheld

François Côté

99.84

0.16

Germain Lamonde

99.85

0.15

Angela Logothetis

99.85

0.15

Philippe Morin

99.95

0.05

Claude Séguin

99.84

0.16

Randy E. Tornes

99.84

0.16

Final results on all matters voted at the meeting have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com in Canada and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml in the United States.

About EXFO
EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 30 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exfo-announces-election-of-directors-301208475.html

SOURCE EXFO Inc.


