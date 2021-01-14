  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Spin Master Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 1, 2021

January 14, 2021 | About: TSX:TOY +0.08%

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after markets close on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Ronnen Harary, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Segal, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for the investment community on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (ET).

The call-in numbers for participants are (647) 427-7450 or (888) 231-8191. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via Spin Master's website at http://www.spinmaster.com/events.php. Following the call, both an audio recording and transcript of the call will be archived on the same website page for a 12 month period.

About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and 10 other television series, which are distributed in more than 160 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 25 million monthly active users. With over 1,800 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spin-master-corp-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-on-march-1-2021-301208069.html

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.


