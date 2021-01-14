  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
MIND Technology to Present at Noble Capital Markets' Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference

January 14, 2021 | About: NAS:MIND -1.13%

PR Newswire

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. ("MIND" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MIND) announced today that its senior management will participate in NobleCon17 – Noble Capital Markets' Seventeenth Annual Investment Conference virtually on January 20, 2021.

Rob Capps, Co-CEO and Dennis Morris, COO, are scheduled to present at 9:45 EST the morning of Wednesday, January 20th. The conference is virtual and may be attended with no cost or obligation by visiting www.noblecon17.com. After the presentation has been completed, MIND's slide presentation and a replay of the video presentation will be available at https://ir.mind-technology.com/events-and-presentations.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND Technology has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. Its Klein and Seamap units design, manufacture and sell specialized, high performance sonar and seismic equipment.

Contacts:

Rob Capps, Co-CEO


MIND Technology, Inc.


936-291-2277




Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan


Dennard Lascar Investor Relations


713-529-6600


[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mind-technology-to-present-at-noble-capital-markets-seventeenth-annual-investor-conference-301208241.html

SOURCE MIND Technology, Inc.


