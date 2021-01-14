Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. Buys The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DIS,
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 87,514 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 36,440 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,689 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) - 46,790 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio.
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 64,230 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio.
Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $173.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.
