Investment company Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. buys The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company. As of 2020Q4, Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DIS,

CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 87,514 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 36,440 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,689 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) - 46,790 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 64,230 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio.

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $173.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.