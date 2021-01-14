  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. Buys The Walt Disney Co

January 14, 2021 | About: DIS -1.53%

Investment company Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: DIS,

For the details of Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newport+wealth+strategies%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc.
  1. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 87,514 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio.
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 36,440 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio.
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,689 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) - 46,790 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio.
  5. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 64,230 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $173.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Newport Wealth Strategies, Inc.. Also check out:

