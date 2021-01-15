  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Skanska sells office building in Prague, Czech Republic, for EUR 77M, about SEK 770M

January 15, 2021 | About: OTCPK:SKBSY +3%

PR Newswire

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan. 15, 2021

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska sells Parkview office building located in Prague, Czech Republic, to Deka Immobilien, one of Europe's leading real estate investors and asset managers, for EUR 77M, about SEK 770M. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the first quarter of 2021. The transfer of the property is also scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.

Parkview benefits from its strategic location in Pankrác, one of the most prestigious and modern districts in Prague. The property comprises of approx. 16,000 square meters of office space and is 94% leased to international tenants including Grant Thornton and Jacobs Douwe Egberts.

The sold property was completed in the second quarter of 2020. Responding to the highest environmental, technological and tenants' health and well-being standards, Parkview received the LEED Platinum with 97 points which makes it one of the most sustainable buildings in the Czech Republic and the entire CEE region. The building also aims for WELL Gold Shell and Core certificates and WELL Health-Safety Rating which awards high-quality office spaces with top safety standards that reduce the risk of disease transmission and facilitate creating healthy and safe workplaces in the post-COVID reality.

Skanska is one of the leading development and construction companies in Europe. Outside the Nordics, the company has operations in building construction and civil engineering in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia and the UK. Skanska develops commercial properties in selected home markets in Poland, Czech Republic, Romania and Hungary, while residential development is active in Poland, Czech Republic and in the UK with the BoKlok concept. In 2019, Skanska had sales of SEK 33 billion and about 11,700 employees in its European operations outside the Nordics.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Aleksandra Markiewicz, Communications Manager, Skanska commercial development business in CEE, tel +48 797 229 147  

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations & Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10-449 31 34  

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found atwww.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-sells-office-building-in-prague--czech-republic--for-eur-77m--about-sek-770m,c3268588

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-sells-office-building-in-prague-czech-republic-for-eur-77m-about-sek-770m-301209245.html

SOURCE Skanska


