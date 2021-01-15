Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) EVP, Chief Legal Officer Laurie Keating Sold $1.5 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Laurie Keating (insider trades) sold 9,027 shares of ALNY on 01/13/2021 at an average price of $169.9 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapeutics based on RNA interference, or RNAi. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for regulating the expression of specific genes. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $19.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $166.360000 with and P/S ratio of 47.36. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Legal Officer Laurie Keating sold 15,699 shares of ALNY stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $159.91. The price of the stock has increased by 4.03% since.

President & COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of ALNY stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $161. The price of the stock has increased by 3.33% since.

Director Steven M Paul sold 15,000 shares of ALNY stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $140. The price of the stock has increased by 18.83% since.

