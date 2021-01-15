  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

Electronic Arts Inc (EA) COO & CFO Blake J Jorgensen Sold $817,081 of Shares

January 15, 2021 | About: EA +0.04%

COO & CFO of Electronic Arts Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Blake J Jorgensen (insider trades) sold 5,975 shares of EA on 01/13/2021 at an average price of $136.75 a share. The total sale was $817,081.

Electronic Arts Inc operates in the technology sector. It develops, markets, publishes and distributes video game software and content of various platforms. Electronic Arts Inc has a market cap of $40.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $139.000000 with a P/E ratio of 30.96 and P/S ratio of 7.28. The dividend yield of Electronic Arts Inc stocks is 0.12%. Electronic Arts Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Electronic Arts Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • COO & CFO Blake J Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of EA stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $136.75. The price of the stock has increased by 1.65% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief People Officer Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of EA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $143.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.1% since.
  • Chief Studios Officer Laura Miele sold 785 shares of EA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $143.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.1% since.
  • EVP of Strategic Growth Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of EA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $143.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.1% since.
  • General Counsel & Corp Sect'y Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of EA stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $141.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.08% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EA, click here

.

Comments

