Inari Medical Inc (NARI) President and CEO William Hoffman Sold $2.7 million of Shares

January 15, 2021 | About: NARI +3.15%

President and CEO of Inari Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William Hoffman (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of NARI on 01/13/2021 at an average price of $90.6 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Inari Medical Inc has a market cap of $4.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $95.860000 with a P/E ratio of 1652.75 and P/S ratio of 34.41. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Inari Medical Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of NARI stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $90.6. The price of the stock has increased by 5.81% since.
  • President and CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of NARI stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $84.35. The price of the stock has increased by 13.65% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Mitch C. Hill, sold 36,000 shares of NARI stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $90.57. The price of the stock has increased by 5.84% since.
  • CFO Mitch C. Hill, sold 5,000 shares of NARI stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $82.82. The price of the stock has increased by 15.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of NARI stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $95.04. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Donald B Milder sold 7,000 shares of NARI stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $84.59. The price of the stock has increased by 13.32% since.
  • COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of NARI stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $79.63. The price of the stock has increased by 20.38% since.
  • 10% Owner Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 304,836 shares of NARI stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $80.7. The price of the stock has increased by 18.79% since.
  • 10% Owner Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 695,164 shares of NARI stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $74.39. The price of the stock has increased by 28.86% since.

