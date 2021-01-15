  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) President and CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sold $2.1 million of Shares

January 15, 2021 | About: SMAR -0.06%

President and CEO of Smartsheet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Patrick Mader (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of SMAR on 01/13/2021 at an average price of $68.89 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Smartsheet Inc has a market cap of $8.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $70.270000 with and P/S ratio of 23.72. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Smartsheet Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of SMAR stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $68.89. The price of the stock has increased by 2% since.
  • President and CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of SMAR stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $65.57. The price of the stock has increased by 7.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Product Officer Eugene Farrell sold 20,000 shares of SMAR stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $68.6. The price of the stock has increased by 2.43% since.
  • Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of SMAR stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $66.45. The price of the stock has increased by 5.75% since.
  • Chief Legal Officer & GC Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of SMAR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $69.78. The price of the stock has increased by 0.7% since.
  • Chief Revenue Officer Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of SMAR stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $70.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.
  • Director Geoffrey T Barker sold 13,500 shares of SMAR stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $72.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.26% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SMAR, click here

.

