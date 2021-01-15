Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp's "4Q20 quiet period"

Lima, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, January 15, 2021 -- Credicorp (: BAP) announces that in accordance with its corporate disclosure policies and to prevent any leaks of financial results and ensure fairness, the Company will start the quiet period for 4Q20’s earnings release on January 25. This period will end on the date of the release, February 08. During the quiet period, the Company will not disclose any financial information, comment on financial results, or respond to related questions.







About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.