Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT) Chairman of the Board & CEO Christopher A Wright Sold $639,500 of Shares

Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher A Wright (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of LBRT on 01/14/2021 at an average price of $12.79 a share. The total sale was $639,500.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas E&P companies in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a market cap of $2.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $12.640000 with and P/S ratio of 1.13. The dividend yield of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc stocks is 0.79%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of LBRT stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $10.37. The price of the stock has increased by 21.89% since.

