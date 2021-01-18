  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

SPX FLOW Completes Purchase of UTG Mixing Group

January 18, 2021 | About: NYSE:FLOW -3.24%

Acquisition enhances mixing technology portfolio for SPX FLOW and UTG customers and expands European operations and sales channels

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions for the food, beverage and industrial markets, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of UTG Mixing Group, the maker of Stelzer, Uutechnic, and Jamix mixing solutions for the chemical, food, metallurgical and fertilizer, environmental technology, water treatment and pharmaceuticals markets.

The addition of UTG's operations, based in Finland and Germany, will add technology, manufacturing capacity and technical expertise to SPX FLOW's already robust global portfolio of mixing and blending solutions, including Lightnin, Plenty and APV.

"UTG's products, skilled team members and sales channels align well with the strategy for our mixer business. We are excited about the new growth and synergy opportunities for our combined organizations," said Marc Michael, Chief Executive Officer of SPX FLOW. "Bringing UTG Mixing Group and its well-known product brands into the SPX FLOW family strengthens the sales network of the combined company, offering customers a greater breadth of solutions for a wider range of applications."

KPMG Oy Ab and Dittmar & Andrenius advised SPX FLOW on the transaction.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.
Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) innovates with customers to help feed and enhance the world by designing, delivering, and servicing high-value process solutions at the heart of growing and sustaining our diverse communities. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of sanitary and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.5 billion in 2019 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 100 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

Media Contact
Melissa Buscher
Chief Communications Officer
[email protected]
704-449-9187

Investor Contact
Scott Gaffner
VP, Investor Relations and Strategic Insights
[email protected]
704-752-4485

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spx-flow-completes-purchase-of-utg-mixing-group-301210016.html

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)