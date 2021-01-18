ADGS Advisory, Inc. Continues Expansion, Establishing New Operations Center in Dalian, China

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / Quality Online Education Group (the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADGS Advisory, Inc (OTC PINK:ADGS), is proud to announce the opening of a new operations center in Dalian, China.

"We're so incredibly excited to have established this new base of operations in Dalian," exclaimed Ms. Jennifer Wang, Vice-President of Operations. "There are so many reasons why the opening of this center is such an ideal milestone for us in terms of our strategic expansion."

"Dalian is a spotlight city in China, and a critical hub to the Northeastern region," explains Ms. Wang. "The city has a rich, deep culture of education, innovation, and technology, including being home to some of China's most prestigious universities, particularly in the fields of scientific research. We have every intention of contributing to this rich culture with our new presence in Dalian, by fulfilling our mission of bringing our top-notch English e-Learning to the families in this region!"

The Dalian Operations Center will house many of the Company's core operations departments, including data centers, big data collections and the Company's proprietary analytics engines - one of our key technological advantages in providing our families with curriculums that are tailor-made for each unique individual student. In fact, at the time of this press release, the Dalian Operations Center will already be reaching thousands of families and students in this growing region.

About Quality Online Education Group Inc

Based in Canada, "Quality Online Education Group, Inc." (QOEG) is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students in China and expanding to other markets where English education is sought after. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results, by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience!

About ADGS Advisory, Inc.

ADGS Advisory, Inc.is a public company currently trading on the OTC Markets (ADGS). ADGS was originally incorporated in Delaware.

*Safe Harbor Statement Information in this press release may contain ‘forward-looking statements.' Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company's future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the ‘Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of ADGS Advisory, Inc.'s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in ADGS Advisory, Inc. periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.

