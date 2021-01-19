  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Longleaf Partners Comments on Park Hotels and Resorts

Guru stock highlight

January 19, 2021 | About: PK -2.02%
Park Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:PK) (-69%, -3.72%; --, --), an owner of large convention and resort properties, was the top detractor for the year. Park saw its occupancy levels hit unprecedented lows in 1Q due to travel reduction and conference cancellations as a result of COVID. We sold the company in late 1Q, early 2Q, as our long-term appraisal for the business was permanently impaired. Park Hotels' 100%-owned model, as well as its focus on conferences and group meetings and trophy assets in hard-hit Hawaii, which we had viewed to be key competitive advantages within our original case, became extra-difficult places to be in the current environment. We sold the company and effectively swapped into Hyatt's better mix of fees and trophy owned assets. The majority of Hyatt's value comes from capital-light franchise fees, which require fewer expenses to maintain, particularly during this year of industry crisis. We preferred the stability and balance sheet strength of Hyatt to Park at the height of the COVID uncertainty. Both Hyatt's business and stock price have performed well since we made this swap.

From Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners Fund fourth-quarter 2020 commentary.

