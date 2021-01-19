Lincoln Capital LLC Buys Roper Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Unilever PLC

Lincoln, NE, based Investment company Lincoln Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Roper Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, U.S. Bancorp, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Unilever PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincoln Capital LLC. As of 2020Q4, Lincoln Capital LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $308 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Mastercard Inc (MA) - 68,491 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 103,763 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 69 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 177,908 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 84,768 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $834.550400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 428 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $213.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $87.953100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,307 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $207.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lincoln Capital LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 149.99%. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $411.22. The stock is now traded at around $419.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 10,967 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lincoln Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.08%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $379.210800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,609 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lincoln Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.57%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,916 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lincoln Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lincoln Capital LLC added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $65.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,426 shares as of 2020-12-31.