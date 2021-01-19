  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lincoln Capital LLC Buys Roper Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Unilever PLC

January 19, 2021 | About: ROP +1.52% IVV +0.43% BSV +0.01% IEFA +0.43% OTIS -0.4% TSLA +1.57% IWM +0.77% ITOT +0.47% USB +0.12% CSCO -0.46% VB +0.78%

Lincoln, NE, based Investment company Lincoln Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Roper Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, U.S. Bancorp, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Unilever PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincoln Capital LLC. As of 2020Q4, Lincoln Capital LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $308 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lincoln Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lincoln+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lincoln Capital LLC
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 68,491 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 103,763 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 69 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15%
  4. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 177,908 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 84,768 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $834.550400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 428 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $213.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $87.953100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,307 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $207.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Lincoln Capital LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 149.99%. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $411.22. The stock is now traded at around $419.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 10,967 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Lincoln Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.08%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $379.210800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,609 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Lincoln Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.57%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,916 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Lincoln Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Lincoln Capital LLC added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $65.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,426 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lincoln Capital LLC. Also check out:

