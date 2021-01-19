XFCs YoungGuns 1 on Feb. 27 in Oklahoma City Will Feature All YoungGuns Fan-Favorites From XFC 43

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Xtreme Fighting Championships' (OTC PINK:DKMR) "YoungGuns 1" on Feb. 27 in Oklahoma City, OK will feature all four fighters who put on memorable performances under the YoungGuns banner on XFC 43.

Riding high after a dominant victory at XFC 43 on NBC Sports Network, fast-rising Michigan bantamweight Austin Bashi (1-0) will compete.

Fresh off his first-round KO victory at XFC 43, hard-hitting Las Vegas welterweight Luis Conde-Navarro (1-0) will be fighting at YoungGuns 1, as will his teammate Enzo Perez, who's hungry to avenge his hardfought defeat at the hands of Bashi at XFC 43. Conde-Navarro's opponent from XFC 43, Michigan welterweight Nick Horton, will also return to the Hexagon on Feb. 27.

XFC President Myron Molotky is excited to give XFC 43's YoungGuns combatants another opportunity to build their careers in the Hexagon.

"Our No. 1 goal with XFC's YoungGuns Series is to give young, hungry fighters around the world an opportunity to test themselves in front of a global audience, and the opportunity to rapidly climb the worldwide rankings for the performances they display in the Hexagon. Having our XFC 43 YoungGuns back so soon in Oklahoma City on Feb. 27 makes us very proud, and we can't wait to see what they have in store for building on their impressive debuts

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

