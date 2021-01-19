Sl Advisors, Llc Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Investment company Sl Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Tellurian Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sl Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Sl Advisors, Llc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $31 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RTX, ESGU, SUSA, ETRN,

RTX, ESGU, SUSA, ETRN, Added Positions: TELL, BRK.B, ET, TRGP, CEQP, PAGP, ENLC,

TELL, BRK.B, ET, TRGP, CEQP, PAGP, ENLC, Reduced Positions: SPY, IWV, WM, MMP, CLX, MKC, OKE, PEP, PG, WMB, HSY, KMB, UL, ENB, SJM, CL, KHC, EPD, CAG, KDP, LNG, WES,

For the details of SL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sl+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 8,465 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.7% SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 23,944 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 77,466 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 6,476 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 72,662 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%

Sl Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $69.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 6,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sl Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 3,115 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sl Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 3,224 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sl Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $8.87, with an estimated average price of $7.99. The stock is now traded at around $7.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,446 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sl Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Tellurian Inc by 273.97%. The purchase prices were between $0.75 and $1.69, with an estimated average price of $1.15. The stock is now traded at around $2.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 126,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.