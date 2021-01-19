  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Sl Advisors, Llc Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500

January 19, 2021 | About: TELL +21.6% RTX +0.23% ESGU +0.85% SUSA +0.83% ETRN -9.89%

Investment company Sl Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Tellurian Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sl Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Sl Advisors, Llc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $31 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sl+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SL ADVISORS, LLC
  1. BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 8,465 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.7%
  2. SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 23,944 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  3. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 77,466 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 6,476 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78%
  5. Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 72,662 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Sl Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $69.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 6,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Sl Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 3,115 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Sl Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 3,224 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

Sl Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $8.87, with an estimated average price of $7.99. The stock is now traded at around $7.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,446 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tellurian Inc (TELL)

Sl Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Tellurian Inc by 273.97%. The purchase prices were between $0.75 and $1.69, with an estimated average price of $1.15. The stock is now traded at around $2.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 126,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of SL ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. SL ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SL ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SL ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SL ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)