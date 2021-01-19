Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sold $1.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Bill.com Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rene A. Lacerte (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of BILL on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $128.37 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc has a market cap of $10.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $128.500000 with and P/S ratio of 37.49.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of BILL stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $138.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.28% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Experience Officer Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of BILL stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $150.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.64% since.

