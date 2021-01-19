  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Saul Centers, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

January 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:BFS -0.66%

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 19, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE: BFS), an equity real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the income tax treatment of its 2020 dividends. During 2020, the Company declared and paid four quarterly dividends on its Common Stock totaling $2.12 per share. For tax purposes, 67.3% of the dividends ($1.43 per common share) are characterized as ordinary income, while 32.7% of the dividends ($0.69 per common share) are characterized as return of capital. The information will be reported to shareholders on Form 1099-DIV and the ordinary income portion will be reported as section 199A dividends.

During 2020, the Company declared and paid the following dividends on its preferred stock:

  • four dividends totaling $1.53125 per depositary share on its 6.125% Series D Preferred Stock; and
  • four dividends totaling $1.50000 per depositary share on its 6.000% Series E Preferred Stock

For tax purposes, 100.0% of the Preferred Stock dividends are characterized as ordinary income. The information will be reported to shareholders on Form 1099-DIV and will be reported as section 199A dividends.

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties that includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

More information about Saul Centers, Inc. is available on the Company's website at www.SaulCenters.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saul-centers-inc-announces-tax-treatment-of-2020-dividends-301211293.html

SOURCE Saul Centers, Inc.


