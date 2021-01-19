  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Netflix Releases Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

January 19, 2021 | About: NAS:NFLX +0.76%

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q4'20 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixir. The interview will be conducted by Kannan Venkateshwar, Barclays Capital. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to [email protected].

About Netflix, Inc.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

