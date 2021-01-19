  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan Sold $6.7 million of Shares

January 19, 2021 | About: CDNS +2.21%

CEO of Cadence Design Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lip Bu Tan (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of CDNS on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $134.6 a share. The total sale was $6.7 million.

Cadence Design Systems Inc develops system design enablement solutions that are used to design whole electronics systems, complex integrated circuits, and electronic devices. The firm provides maintenance services for its software, hardware, and others. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a market cap of $38.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $137.620000 with a P/E ratio of 35.73 and P/S ratio of 15.25. Cadence Design Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.70% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of CDNS stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $134.6. The price of the stock has increased by 2.24% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director John B Shoven sold 20,000 shares of CDNS stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $137.55. The price of the stock has increased by 0.05% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CDNS, click here

.

