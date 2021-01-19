  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) CEO and Director Laurent Fischer Bought $99,158 of Shares

January 19, 2021 | About: ADVM +7.04%

CEO and Director of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Laurent Fischer (insider trades) bought 8,600 shares of ADVM on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $11.53 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $99,158.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc is a gene therapy company committed to discovering and developing novel medicines that can offer potentially life-changing therapeutic benefit to patients living with rare diseases or diseases of the eye. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a market cap of $1.19 billion; its shares were traded at around $12.170000 with and P/S ratio of 3042.50. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Director Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares of ADVM stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $11.53. The price of the stock has increased by 5.55% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares of ADVM stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $11.52. The price of the stock has increased by 5.64% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ADVM, click here

.

