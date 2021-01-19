Wayfair Inc (W) CFO Michael D Fleisher Sold $1.7 million of Shares

CFO of Wayfair Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael D Fleisher (insider trades) sold 5,534 shares of W on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $304.83 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Wayfair Inc operates as an online destination for the home good products in the United States. It offers a range of furniture, décor, decorative accent, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home good products. Wayfair Inc has a market cap of $29.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $299.850000 with and P/S ratio of 2.42. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Wayfair Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of W stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $349.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.28% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Merchandising Officer Steve Oblak sold 895 shares of W stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $303. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.04% since.

Chief Product/Marketing Edmond Macri sold 1,346 shares of W stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $301.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.64% since.

Co-Founder, 10% Owner Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of W stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $349.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.28% since.

Chief Technology Officer James R. Miller sold 1,500 shares of W stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $300. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.05% since.

Chief Product/Marketing Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of W stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $226.06. The price of the stock has increased by 32.64% since.

