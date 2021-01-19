  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Wayfair Inc (W) CFO Michael D Fleisher Sold $1.7 million of Shares

January 19, 2021 | About: W -0.05%

CFO of Wayfair Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael D Fleisher (insider trades) sold 5,534 shares of W on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $304.83 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Wayfair Inc operates as an online destination for the home good products in the United States. It offers a range of furniture, décor, decorative accent, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home good products. Wayfair Inc has a market cap of $29.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $299.850000 with and P/S ratio of 2.42. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Wayfair Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of W stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $349.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.28% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Michael D Fleisher sold 5,534 shares of W stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $304.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.63% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Merchandising Officer Steve Oblak sold 895 shares of W stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $303. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.04% since.
  • Chief Product/Marketing Edmond Macri sold 1,346 shares of W stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $301.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.64% since.
  • Co-Founder, 10% Owner Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of W stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $349.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.28% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer James R. Miller sold 1,500 shares of W stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $300. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.05% since.
  • Chief Product/Marketing Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of W stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $226.06. The price of the stock has increased by 32.64% since.

For the complete insider trading history of W, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)