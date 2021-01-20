5 Tech Stocks Beating the Market

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned tech stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months through Jan. 20.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has a market cap of $35.32 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 38.41% over the past year.

As of Wednesday, the share price was 2.70% above the 52-week low and 190.80% below the 52-week high.

The company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of -26.2% and return on assets of -3.91% are underperforming 77% of companies in the in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.94.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 4.14% of outstanding shares, followed by Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.31% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.57%.

STMicroelectronics

With a market cap of $36.21 billion, STMicroelectronics NV. (STM) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 33.04% over the past 12 months.

As of Wednesday, the share price was 171.23% above the 52-week low and 5.24% below the 52-week high.

The company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 12.82% and return on assets of 7.45% are outperforming 72% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.23.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.33% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12% and Simons' firm with 0.09%.

The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has a market cap of $36.88 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 162.58% over the past year.

As of Wednesday, the price was 477.47% above the 52-week low and 19.27% below the 52-week high.

The company has a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 20.71% and return on assets of 7.94% are outperforming 77% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.79.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.22% of outstanding shares, followed by Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.75% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%.

Cadence Design

With a market cap of $37.37 billion, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 73.98% over the past 12 months.

As of Wednesday, the price was 162% above the 52-week low and 2.82% below the 52-week high.

The company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 51.79% and return on assets of 30.03% are outperforming 97% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.88.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 0.13% and Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11%.

Telefonaktiebolaget

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC) has a market cap of $39.14 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 21.80% over the past 12 months.

As of Wednesday, the price was 91.22% above the 52-week low and 6.75% below the 52-week high.

The company has a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 17.88% and return on assets of 5.1% are outperforming 70% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.21.

The company's largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.72% of outstanding shares, followed by HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.88% and Dodge & Cox with 0.01%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

