  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Saga Communications, Inc. Announces Date and Time of 4th Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

January 20, 2021 | About: NAS:SGA +0.67%

PR Newswire

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Jan. 20, 2021

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGA) announced today that it will release its 4th Quarter and Year End 2020 results at 9:00 a.m. EST on Friday, March 12, 2021. The company will be holding a conference call on the same date at 11:00 a.m. EST. The dial-in numbers are as follows:

Domestic and International Dial-in Number: (973) 528-0008
Conference Entry Code: 714210

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company to please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. EST on March 12, 2021 to [email protected]. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing will be discussed during the call.

Saga's earnings release will contain certain non-GAAP financial measures including station operating income and free cash flow. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures will be provided in the earnings release.

Saga Communications, Inc. is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties. The company owns or operates broadcast properties in 27 markets, including 79 FM, 35 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Saga Communications, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Saga Communications, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Saga Communications, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saga-communications-inc-announces-date-and-time-of-4th-quarter-and-year-end-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301211780.html

SOURCE Saga Communications, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)