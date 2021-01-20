Vuzix Expands Available Smart Glasses-Based Healthcare Offerings with the Addition of Hippo Technologies Solution to Help Service Medical Professionals and Organizations Around the World

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced it is collaborating with Hippo Technologies, Inc., a virtual care company delivering solutions for healthcare and medical education, to connect global surgeons and healthcare providers with vital medical networks and virtual care services with Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses.

Hippo Virtual CareTM is an interoperable platform connecting enterprise systems, databases, IOT devices, wearables and technologies together to bridge the gap between physical care and virtual care. Its product solutions include hands-free, voice-activated Vuzix Smart Glasses and other head-worn devices along with HIPAA and GDPR compliant software that allows clinicians to communicate and videoconference in real time. Remote colleagues and students can search medical records, and automatically access files and imaging during patient examinations, procedures, consultations and rounding. Hippo Virtual Care improves clinical efficiency, enabling faster triage, smarter clinical decision making, and enhanced engagement with patients.

"Hippo Virtual Care unlocks a new paradigm of mobile computing – using hands-free and voice-centric smart glasses offerings that fit the evolution taking place in healthcare and deliver on the promise of virtual care regardless of distance, time and training," commented Brian Hamilton, President and co-founder of Hippo Technologies, Inc. "We look forward to the continued collaboration and partnership with Vuzix."

"We are very pleased to expand our partner's healthcare solutions portfolio and welcome Hippo Technologies, Inc., as a Vuzix Smart Glasses platform partner to support their network of healthcare professionals to deliver medical and surgical services through the use of Vuzix Smart Glasses," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

Hippo Technologies, Inc., was featured earlier this week in a Forbes article entitled, 'Doctors Use Smart Glass Technology to Reach Refugee Camps at Jordan-Syria Border Amid Pandemic'.

About Hippo Technologies, Inc.

Hippo Technologies, Inc., is a virtual care company delivering products and services for healthcare and medical education. Its Hippo Virtual CareTM platform is interoperable connecting enterprise systems, databases, IOT devices, wearables and technologies together to bridge the gap between physical care and virtual care. Its products include hands-free, voice-activated, head-worn devices and HIPAA and GDPR compliant software allowing clinicians to communicate and collaborate virtually in real time with remote colleagues and students, search medical records, and automatically access files and imaging during patient examinations, procedures, consultations and rounding. Hippo delivers a unique "through the eyes of the clinician" experience with all the safety and convenience of remote care. For more information, please visit https://myhippo.life/.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses, our relationship and future business opportunities with Hippo Technologies, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

