Inari Medical Inc (NARI) COO Andrew Hykes Sold $870,120 of Shares

COO of Inari Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew Hykes (insider trades) sold 9,000 shares of NARI on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $96.68 a share. The total sale was $870,120.

Inari Medical Inc has a market cap of $5.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $103.050000 with a P/E ratio of 1776.72 and P/S ratio of 37.01. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Inari Medical Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of NARI stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $90.6. The price of the stock has increased by 13.74% since.

President and CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of NARI stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $84.35. The price of the stock has increased by 22.17% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mitch C. Hill, sold 36,000 shares of NARI stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $90.57. The price of the stock has increased by 13.78% since.

CFO Mitch C. Hill, sold 5,000 shares of NARI stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $82.82. The price of the stock has increased by 24.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of NARI stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $96.68. The price of the stock has increased by 6.59% since.

COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of NARI stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $95.04. The price of the stock has increased by 8.43% since.

Director, 10% Owner Donald B Milder sold 7,000 shares of NARI stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $84.59. The price of the stock has increased by 21.82% since.

COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of NARI stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $79.63. The price of the stock has increased by 29.41% since.

10% Owner Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 304,836 shares of NARI stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $80.7. The price of the stock has increased by 27.7% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NARI, click here