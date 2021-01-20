Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sold $3.3 million of Shares

CEO of Altair Engineering Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Ralph Scapa (insider trades) sold 55,365 shares of ALTR on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $60.5 a share. The total sale was $3.3 million.

Altair Engineering Inc is a provider of enterprise-class engineering software. It also provides services related to its software including consulting, training, implementation services, and support, along with technical services for product development. Altair Engineering Inc has a market cap of $4.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.870000 with and P/S ratio of 9.94.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Howard N Morof sold 4,000 shares of ALTR stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $62.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 32,570 shares of ALTR stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $60.52. The price of the stock has increased by 2.23% since.

10% Owner Investments Llc Jrs sold 22,795 shares of ALTR stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $60.48. The price of the stock has increased by 2.3% since.

10% Owner George J Christ sold 100,000 shares of ALTR stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $61.31. The price of the stock has increased by 0.91% since.

10% Owner Revocable Trust Christ sold 100,000 shares of ALTR stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $61.31. The price of the stock has increased by 0.91% since.

