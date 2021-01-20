PR Newswire
ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2021
ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCBS) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on its common stock. The cash dividend is payable on February 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 3, 2021.
About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 2 Warning Signs with NAS:MCBS. Click here to check it out.
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.
Contact Information
Farid Tan
770-455-4978
[email protected]
Lucas Stewart
678-580-6414
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metrocity-bankshares-inc-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301212030.html
SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.