Cryoport Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 3,787,878 newly issued shares of common stock at a public offering price of $66.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 568,181 shares of common stock. The net proceeds to the Company from the offering of the shares are expected to be approximately $234.5 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, and assuming no exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. Subject to customary conditions, the offering is expected to close on January 25, 2021.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering of the shares for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, inventory development, global infrastructure buildout and facilities expansion, sales and marketing.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, SVB Leerink, and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The public offering is being made pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and automatically became effective upon filing. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the final terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov or may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Jefferies, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at [email protected]; SVB Leerink, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132 or by email at [email protected]; or UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) is redefining temperature-controlled supply chain support for the life sciences industry by continually broadening its platform of solutions, serving the Biopharma, Reproductive Medicine, and Animal Health markets. Through its family of companies, Cryoport Systems, MVE Biological Solutions, CRYOPDP and CRYOGENE, Cryoport provides strategic solutions that will support the growing needs of these markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding the Company's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, such as: the Company's expectations regarding the completion of the public offering and the anticipated use of net proceeds from the offering, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors discussed in the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering and the documents incorporated by reference therein, which include the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

