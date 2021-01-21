Mass CBD Manufacturer High Purity Natural Products Announces Financing Options For Wholesale Customers

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High Purity Natural Products, a division of Future Farm Technologies (the "Future Farm" or the "Company") (CSE: FFT) (OTC PINK: FFRMF), is pleased to announce that they are now offering financing options to wholesale customers .

High Purity Natural Products has partnered with leading fintech platform Lendica Corp.

"We are incredibly excited to be able to offer financing services to clients in need of capital for growth," said Mike Matton, President of High Purity. "Customers with strong CBD and nutraceutical brands who are expanding their volumes can often use the capital to ramp up their inventory to fill larger orders or accommodate more prominent end-users."

"We started Lendica, a novel fintech credit platform, to help businesses across all high growth industries reach scale faster with short-duration capital," said Jared Shulman, CEO of Lendica. "We are thrilled to partner with High Purity Natural Products and believe their growing customer base can leverage our financing program to instantly achieve greater margins and a faster cash conversion."

Solutions for customers in a challenging growth market.

Bill Gildea, CEO of Future Farm Technologies, noted: "We recognized that the most successful brands and retailers are the ones that have rapid access to capital. When our customers can scale their orders through short term funding, they significantly improve their margins. With limited financing options available to the hemp industry, we are delighted to secure a partner like Lendica. They will be a tremendous benefit to all parties involved."

About High Purity Natural Products

Established in 2017, High Purity Natural Products is fueling the CBD industry as a leading supplier of pure, hemp-based, and nutraceutical products. The company's innovative products provide opportunities across many retail, food, beverage, and supplement-based industries.

High Purity offers contract manufacturing for numerous CBD products, including USDA Certified Organic CBD, tinctures, vegan gummies, CBD dip pouches, lotions, balms, skin-care serums, vapes, and more. They also provide bulk products to the CBD industry, such as isolate, distillate, and cutting-edge water-soluble CBG.

About Future Farm Technologies

Future Farm Technologies is a publicly-traded Canadian company that empowers high-quality natural and organic health and wellness brands globally. Future Farm's seasoned management team brings a deep understanding of operations with the financial and regulatory expertise needed to become an industry leader in the rapidly growing market for health and wellness products made from hemp and other plants.

