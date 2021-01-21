>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

National Rural Lenders' Roundtable Names Live Oak Bank's Jordan Blanchard as President

January 21, 2021 | About: LOB -0.25%

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Lenders’ Roundtable has tapped Jordan Blanchard, Live Oak Bank’s head of energy and infrastructure lending, to serve as president.

The National Rural Lenders' Roundtable works with financial institutions and organizations to enhance and strengthen the lives of rural Americans by creating jobs and providing assistance to small businesses to improve the local, rural economy.

“I am honored to work with the team at the National Rural Lenders’ Roundtable to promote innovation and employment in rural America,” said Blanchard. “The NRLR’s advocacy and passion for supporting rural communities aligns directly with Live Oak’s efforts to provide vital capital to job-producing small businesses across rural America.”

Founded in 1998, the Roundtable’s mission is getting capital to rural America’s Main Street. Blanchard will serve as president while continuing to lead the energy and infrastructure lending team at Live Oak. Live Oak has been the USDA’s largest energy lender for the past four years, closing more than $1 billion in energy-related loans.

“We are thrilled to have Jordan on our team as we continue to advocate and support rural development loan programs that are crucial to providing access to capital in rural America,” said Thomas Kimsey, past president of the NRLR. “Jordan’s experience and leadership will be extremely valuable in championing the importance of USDA programs that directly impact the economies of rural communities.”

Blanchard founded the energy and infrastructure lending vertical at Live Oak focusing initially on utility scale solar projects. Under Blanchard’s leadership, Live Oak has expanded its lending footprint to include community solar, bioenergy, community facilities and water and waste projects.

To learn more about Live Oak’s lending services, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

About Live Oak Bank
Live Oak Bank, a subsidiary of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. ( LOB), is a digitally focused, FDIC-insured bank serving customers across the country. Live Oak puts a groundbreaking spin on service and technology to redefine banking. Our products help customers buy, build and expand their business, and high-yield savings and CD products to grow their hard-earned money. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

Contact:
Claire Parker, SVP Corporate Communications
910.597.1592
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODEzOTU4NCMzOTM5MzQ3IzIwMTg4MDk=
d64ce9f6-bfca-4588-b949-60c60db4b571

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)